Here's What Rays Manager Kevin Cash Said Saturday Night After Dramatic Win Over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Cash met with the media on Saturday night after the Tampa Bay Rays' dramatic 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Here are his comments:

— on Kevin Kiermaier's dramatics

"He's alive. Look, KK has been here a long time and he's done a lot of clutch, clutch things for us, and today was another one. Today we needed something. I think we were all just cringing for the work that our pitchers had done. With some good at-bats. Walls at-bat was good too, rifled the ball up the middle. We've asked not to hit it to Story anymore, but maybe it worked out. KK really picked us up.''

— on the bullpen's greatness for nine innings

"It was big. That was the thought when Kitt got through his second inning of work. It’s like we’re doing something here really special, but we could also be doing something here really unique, and not in the best way,’’ he said. “So I’m glad that we were able to pull it out. The guys, our pitchers, certainly deserved to shake hands after that game.’’

— on feeling no-hit excitement

"Nah, I don't think there was a moment. They kind of fed off each other. It's not something in a bullpen day that you really recognize right out of the gate.

"With a traditional starter, you start to pay attention fifth, sixth inning. That wasn't the case for me. Maybe the bullpen was. They're good teammates and they support everybody.

Cash was asked it reminded him of last year, when the bullpen threw seven no-hit innings in a doubleheader game that was scheduled for only seven innings. MLB does not consider those to be no-hitters.

"That was a no-hitter. If you don't get any hits, that's a no-hitter.''

— on Brett Phillips' valiant effort

"The ball the Dalbec hit, I thought he had a bead on it. I thought he was going to catch it. It might have ticked his glove. We're always going to trust our outfield. Those guys can cover ground as well as anybody.

— on getting a break with Trevor Story's 10th inning error

"We score a run, we're one run closer and we know a double in the gap, or a home run or put together a couple of at bats that we have a chance. I think that's fair, we weren't feeling good when the ball left the bat and Story caught it.

— on Mike Zunino's warning track out

"I did not (think it was a home run), but I can see why a lot of people thought it would. Certainly, when he hits it high in the air, it goes.

— On Yandy Diaz missing the game

"We're not totally sure on Yandy yet. He came in not feeling well. We'll have more through the night or first thing (Sunday) morning.''

— On Ryan Yarbrough's rehab outing

Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough made his first rehab start in Durham on Saturday. He's missed the start of the season with a groin injury, but did not fare well there, walking four of the five batters he faced. He also allowed a hit and got just one out.

"I just got a note on my desk that he went a third of an inning. Not ideal. It didn't sound like he had command whatsoever. I think he did go back to the bullpen an d got a couple of ups out there. I would anticipate he will be making another start somewhere.