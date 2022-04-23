How to Watch Rays-Red Sox on Saturday Night at Tropicana Field; Lineups, Nuggets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays were a beast at home last year, winning xx percent of their games at Tropicana Field. But winning under the dome has been a struggle lately.

Following Friday night's 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox, the Rays have now lost three straight home games, and are just 4-4 at home despite opening the season with a home sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. They'll get a chance to make a correction to that downward trend on Saturday, when the Rays and Red Sox get together again in the second game of a three-game series.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game with the Red Sox, with gametimes, lineups and bios, and the usual newsy nuggets.

How to watch Red Sox at Rays

Who: Boston Red Sox (7-7) at Tampa Bay Rays (7-7)

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-150 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The Red Sox are plus-125. The over/under is 7.5.

Rays-Red Sox history

Rays vs. Red Sox all-time series history: Tampa Bay is 195-242 all-time against the Red Sox, a .442 winning percentage. They are 108-114 at Tropicana since 1998. They have met in the playoffs three times, including last season, when the Red Sox won the AL Divisional Series 3-1. Boston also won the 2013 ALDS 3-1, but Tampa Bay won the 2008 AL Championship Series 4-3 to advance to their first World Series. The Rays have played the Red Sox 15 times in the postseason, by far the most of any opponent.

Rays-Red Sox recent game

Rays-Red Sox last game: The teams met for the first time in 2022 on Friday night at Tropicana Field, with the Red Sox winning 4-3. Boston hitters were hot early, getting two runs in the first inning off of Rays starter Corey Kluber, and then tacking on two more in the third to take a 4-1 lead. Tampa Bay got a run back in the fifth on a Wander Franco home run, his second of the game, and scored again in the seventh on two infield hits and a groundout, but couldn't push another run across. Former Rays pitcher Michael Wacha started for Boston and got the win. He pitched five innings, giving up two runs and three hits.

Projected starting pitchers

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock: Garrett Whitlock has made four appearances for Boston so far this year, all out of the bullpen. He has allowed just one run in 9 2/3 innings, good for a 1-0 record and an 0.93 earned run average. He has 11 strikeouts already, and just two walks.

Garrett Whitlock has made four appearances for Boston so far this year, all out of the bullpen. He has allowed just one run in 9 2/3 innings, good for a 1-0 record and an 0.93 earned run average. He has 11 strikeouts already, and just two walks. Rays right-hander J.P Feyereisen: The Rays are using an ''opener'' on Saturday night, and it will be J..P Feyereisen who gets the call. He did that last Sunday as well, and pitched two perfect innings to start the game in Chicago against the White Sox. He might be the Rays' best pitcher so far this season. He's pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and has allowed just two hits. He has seven strikeouts and has yet to walk a batter.

Projected lineups

Trevor Story 2B, Rafael Devers 3B, Xander Bogaerts SS, Alex Verdugo LF, Enrique Hernandex CF, Jackie Bradley Jr. RF, Bobby Dalbec 1B, Christian Vazquez C, Rob Refsnyder DH, Garrett Whitlock P. Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe 2B, Wander Franco SS, Randy Arozarena DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Josh Lowe LF, Taylor Walls 3B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Brett Phillips RF, Mike Zunino C, J.P. Feyereisen P.

