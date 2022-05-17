Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start vs. Tigers on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber bounced back nicely from a disastrous start last week, pitching six solid innings Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.

He made just one mistake, giving up a two-run homer to Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning. He left after six, trailing 2-1

Here's what Kluber did Monday in our ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber Game: Monday (May 16) vs. Detroit Tigers

Monday (May 16) vs. Detroit Tigers Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 90

90 Strikes: 61

61 Runs allowed: 2

2 Earned runs: 2

2 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 8

8 Status upon departure: Corey Kluber threw six mostly effective innings and left trailing 2-1. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the top of the seventh.



Corey Kluber threw six mostly effective innings and left trailing 2-1. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the top of the seventh. The skinny: Kluber was mostly effective through six innings, making just one mistake, a two-run homer into the left-field seats in the fourth inning. He had a streak of five straight strikeouts, and probably deserved a better fate with the Rays' bats being so quiet.

Season Totals for Rays Starters