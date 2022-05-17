Skip to main content
Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start vs. Tigers on Monday

Corey Kluber pitched well for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night against hte Detroit Tigers, but he made one mistake, giving up a home run ball to Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning. Here's our nightly "Just For Starters'' breakdown on Kluber's night, plus the cumulative stats for the Rays' rotation all season.
  Author:
  Publish date:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber bounced back nicely from a disastrous start last week, pitching six solid innings Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.

He made just one mistake, giving up a two-run homer to Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning. He left after six, trailing 2-1

Here's what Kluber did Monday in our ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

  • Starter: Corey Kluber
  • Game: Monday (May 16) vs. Detroit Tigers
  • Decision: Pending
  • Team result: Pending
  • Innings pitched: 6.0
  • Total pitches: 90
  • Strikes: 61
  • Runs allowed: 2
  • Earned runs: 2
  • Hits allowed: 4
  • Walks allowed: 0
  • Total strikeouts: 8
  • Status upon departure: Corey Kluber threw six mostly effective innings and left trailing 2-1. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the top of the seventh.
  • The skinny: Kluber was mostly effective through six innings, making just one mistake, a two-run homer into the left-field seats in the fourth inning. He had a streak of five straight strikeouts, and probably deserved a better fate with the Rays' bats being so quiet.
Season Totals for Rays Starters

  • Starters: Shane McClanahan (7), Drew Rasmussen (7), Corey Kluber
    (7), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Josh Fleming (2), Jeffrey Springs (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
  • Games: 30 (6 openers, not included in numbers)
  • Decisions: 8-9 through Sunday
  • Team result: 21-14 through Sunday
  • Innings pitched (avg.): 137.0/4.57
  • - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11)
  • - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total pitches (avg.): 2,222/74.07
  • - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
  • - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total strikeouts (avg.): 140/4.67
  • - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
  • Runs allowed (avg.): 63/2.10
  • Earned runs (avg.): 59/1.97
  • Hits allowed (avg.): 120/4.00
  • - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
  • Walks allowed (avg.): 39/1.30
  • Starter ERA: 3.88
RaysCoreyKluberAngels
