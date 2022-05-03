Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Stellar Perfomance Against A's

OAKLAND, Calif. — Drew Rasmussen put together a second straight great start on Monday night for the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed just one run and one hit in five innings to help the Rays kick off a 10-game West Coast road trip in style.

The performance followed up Wednesday's great start, when he pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only two hits in a win against Seattle.

Here is a breakdown of Rasmussen's night on Monday, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Monday (May 2) at Oakland Athletics

Monday (May 2) at Oakland Athletics Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 5.0

5.0 Total pitches: 83

83 Strikes: 51

51 Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 1

1 Walks allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 3

3 Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen left after pitching five innings. He was replaced by Jason Adam to start the bottom of the sixth. He left with a 6-1 lead.



Drew Rasmussen left after pitching five innings. He was replaced by Jason Adam to start the bottom of the sixth. He left with a 6-1 lead. The skinny: That's back-to-back great outings for Rasmussen, who threw six scoreless on Wednesday and now comes back with a great five-inning outing, allowing just one hit, and one one. Probably still throwing too many pitches, but it's a mild complaint. He's been nasty these last two outings.

Season Totals for Rays Starters