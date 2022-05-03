Skip to main content
Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Stellar Perfomance Against A's

For the second straight start, Tampa Bay right-hander Drew Rasmussen was dominant. He allowed just one run and one hit in five innings and left with a big lead. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' segment, breaking down his start and updating the cumulative stats for all Rays starters this season.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Drew Rasmussen put together a second straight great start on Monday night for the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed just one run and one hit in five innings to help the Rays kick off a 10-game West Coast road trip in style.

The performance followed up Wednesday's great start, when he pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only two hits in a win against Seattle.  

Here is a breakdown of Rasmussen's night on Monday, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

  • Starter: Drew Rasmussen 
  • Game: Monday (May 2) at Oakland Athletics
  • Decision: Pending
  • Team result: Pending
  • Innings pitched: 5.0
  • Total pitches: 83
  • Strikes: 51
  • Runs allowed: 1
  • Earned runs: 1
  • Hits allowed: 1
  • Walks allowed: 1
  • Total strikeouts: 3
  • Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen left after pitching five innings. He was replaced by Jason Adam to start the bottom of the sixth. He left with a 6-1 lead.
  • The skinny: That's back-to-back great outings for Rasmussen, who threw six scoreless on Wednesday and now comes back with a great five-inning outing, allowing just one hit, and one one. Probably still throwing too many pitches, but it's a mild complaint. He's been nasty these last two outings.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

  • Starters: Shane McClanahan (5), Drew Rasmussen (5), Corey Kluber
    (4), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
  • Games: 18 (5 openers, not included in numbers)
  • Decisions: 3-7 thru Sunday
  • Team result: 12-10 thru Sunday
  • Innings pitched (avg.): 80.0/4.4
  • - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24)
  • - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total pitches (avg.): 1,315/73.06
  • - Season high pitches: 90, Shane McClanahan (April 30)
  • - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total strikeouts (avg.): 89/4.9
  • - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30)
  • Runs allowed (avg.): 40/2.2
  • Earned runs (avg.): 36/2.0
  • Hits allowed (avg.): 69/3.8
  • - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22)
  • Walks allowed (avg.): 26/1.3
  • Starter ERA: 4.05

