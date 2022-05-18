Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Scoreless Start vs. Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay right-hander Drew Rasmussen continues to mow down hitters. In his fifth straight dominant start, he pitched five scoreless innings on Wednesday afternoon, and left with a four-run lead against the Detroit Tigers.

Rasmussen has now allowed only three earned runs total in his past five starts. Here's what Rasmussen did Wednesday in our daily ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Wednesday (May 18) vs. Detroit Tigers

Wednesday (May 18) vs. Detroit Tigers Decision: Won, and is now 4-1 on the season.

Won, and is now 4-1 on the season. Team result: Won, and is now 23-15 on the season

Won, and is now 23-15 on the season Innings pitched: 5.0

5.0 Total pitches: 87

87 Strikes: 61

61 Runs allowed: 0

0 Earned runs: 0

0 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 7

Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen just keep piling on one great start after another. He went five scoreless on Wednesday against the Tigers, and left with a 4-0. Matt Wisler came on to pitch in the top of the sixth.



Drew Rasmussen just keep piling on one great start after another. He went five scoreless on Wednesday against the Tigers, and left with a 4-0. Matt Wisler came on to pitch in the top of the sixth. The skinny: Rasmussen has been on fire lately. In his last five starts, he's pitched 26 2/3 innings and allowed just three earned runs, good for a 1.01 ERA.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

Starters: Shane McClanahan (8), Drew Rasmussen (8), Corey Kluber

(7), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Josh Fleming (2), Jeffrey Springs (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,

Shane McClanahan (8), Drew Rasmussen (8), Corey Kluber (7), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Josh Fleming (2), Jeffrey Springs (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Games: 32 (6 openers, not included in numbers)

32 (6 openers, not included in numbers) Decisions: 10-9 through Wednesday

10-9 through Wednesday Team result: 23-15 through Wednesday

23-15 through Wednesday Innings pitched (avg.): 149.0/4.66

149.0/4.66 - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)

7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17) - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)

2/3, Luis Patino (April 11) Total pitches (avg.): 2,399/74.97

2,399/74.97 - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)

100, Shane McClanahan (May 11) - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)

13, Luis Patino (April 11) Total strikeouts (avg.): 154/4.81

154/4.81 - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)

11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11) Runs allowed (avg.): 64/2.00

64/2.00 Earned runs (avg.): 60/1.92

60/1.92 Hits allowed (avg.): 128/4.00

128/4.00 - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)

11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10) Walks allowed (avg.): 39/1.26

39/1.26 Starter ERA: 3.62