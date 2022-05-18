Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Scoreless Start vs. Tigers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay right-hander Drew Rasmussen continues to mow down hitters. In his fifth straight dominant start, he pitched five scoreless innings on Wednesday afternoon, and left with a four-run lead against the Detroit Tigers.
Rasmussen has now allowed only three earned runs total in his past five starts. Here's what Rasmussen did Wednesday in our daily ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- Game: Wednesday (May 18) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Decision: Won, and is now 4-1 on the season.
- Team result: Won, and is now 23-15 on the season
- Innings pitched: 5.0
- Total pitches: 87
- Strikes: 61
- Runs allowed: 0
- Earned runs: 0
- Hits allowed: 4
- Walks allowed: 0
- Total strikeouts: 7
- Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen just keep piling on one great start after another. He went five scoreless on Wednesday against the Tigers, and left with a 4-0. Matt Wisler came on to pitch in the top of the sixth.
- The skinny: Rasmussen has been on fire lately. In his last five starts, he's pitched 26 2/3 innings and allowed just three earned runs, good for a 1.01 ERA.
Read More
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (8), Drew Rasmussen (8), Corey Kluber
(7), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Josh Fleming (2), Jeffrey Springs (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 32 (6 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 10-9 through Wednesday
- Team result: 23-15 through Wednesday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 149.0/4.66
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 2,399/74.97
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 154/4.81
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 64/2.00
- Earned runs (avg.): 60/1.92
- Hits allowed (avg.): 128/4.00
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 39/1.26
- Starter ERA: 3.62
Drew Rasmussen
Jul 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts after allowing a home run against the Cleveland Indians in the second inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) forces out Baltimore Orioles shortstop Ramon Urias (29) during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) waits for the ball against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) is removed from the game by manager Kevin Cash (16) during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Drew Rasmussen
Drew Rasmussen threw five scoreless innings on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against the Detroit Tigers. (USA TODAY Sports)