Just For Starters: Breaking Down Ryan Yarbrough's Terrific Start vs. Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The New York Yankees have a powerful lineup that leads the majors in homers and team wins. But Ryan Yarbrough plowed right through them on Thursday night, pitching five no-hit innings until running into trouble in the sixth.

Here are Yarbrough's numbers on the night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough Game: Thursday (May 26) vs. New York Yankees

Thursday (May 26) vs. New York Yankees Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 5.1

5.1 Total pitches: 80

80 Strikes: 53

53 Runs allowed: 3

3 Earned runs: 2

2 Hits allowed: 2

2 Walks allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 5

5 Status upon departure: Ryan Yarbrough was nearly perfect through five innings, allowing just one walk and no hits, but ran into trouble in the sixth inning. He hit No. 8 hitter Matt Carpenter and then gave up a single to No 9 hitter Marwin Gonzalez. Aaron Judge then singled to center to give the Yankees the lead. Yarbrough left, and was replaced by Ryan Thompson.



The skinny: Yarbrough was spectacular, and continues to build one solid outing after another. He was charged with two more runs, one earned, on a Taylor Walls error.

Season Totals for Rays Starters