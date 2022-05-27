Just For Starters: Breaking Down Ryan Yarbrough's Terrific Start vs. Yankees
Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough plowed through the powerful New York Yankees lineup on Thursday, not allowing a hit through five innings. He got touched up in the sixth. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' segment, breaking down his night and the cumulative stats for the Rays' rotation all season.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The New York Yankees have a powerful lineup that leads the majors in homers and team wins. But Ryan Yarbrough plowed right through them on Thursday night, pitching five no-hit innings until running into trouble in the sixth.
Here are Yarbrough's numbers on the night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- Game: Thursday (May 26) vs. New York Yankees
- Decision: Pending
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 5.1
- Total pitches: 80
- Strikes: 53
- Runs allowed: 3
- Earned runs: 2
- Hits allowed: 2
- Walks allowed: 1
- Total strikeouts: 5
- Status upon departure: Ryan Yarbrough was nearly perfect through five innings, allowing just one walk and no hits, but ran into trouble in the sixth inning. He hit No. 8 hitter Matt Carpenter and then gave up a single to No 9 hitter Marwin Gonzalez. Aaron Judge then singled to center to give the Yankees the lead. Yarbrough left, and was replaced by Ryan Thompson.
- The skinny: Yarbrough was spectacular, and continues to build one solid outing after another. He was charged with two more runs, one earned, on a Taylor Walls error.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (9), Drew Rasmussen (9), Corey Kluber
(8), Ryan Yarbrough (4), Jeffrey Springs (3), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 37 (7 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 13-9 through Wednesday
- - Most wins: Drew Rasmussen (5)
- Team result: 26-17 through Wednesday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 174.0/4.70
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 2,818/76.16
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 184/4.97
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 72/1.95
- Earned runs (avg.): 67/1.81
- Hits allowed (avg.): 146/3.95
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 50/1.35
- Starter ERA: 3.46
