Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Start For Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay's standout 24-year-old left-handed pitcher, was solid in his Opening Day start on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

He left in the fifth inning, nursing a 1-0 lead. It might seem early to get the hook, but keep in mind that spring training was short this year, and Rays manager Kevin Cash doesn't want to over-tax any of his pitchers early.

During every Rays game, we'll break down the starter's performance after he's left the game. And we'll update the final score when the game is over.

Here's what McClanahan did on Friday:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Friday, vs. Baltimore Orioles

Friday, vs. Baltimore Orioles Innings pitched: 4 1/3

4 1/3 Total pitches: 68

68 Strikes: 44

44 Runs allowed: 0

0 Earned runs: 0

0 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total HBP allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 7

7 Status upon departure: Had a 1-0 lead with one out in the top of the fifth and a runner on first.



Had a 1-0 lead with one out in the top of the fifth and a runner on first. The skinny: McClanahan did a great job of working out of trouble. He had the bases loaded in the first but got out of it, and had a base runner to deal with in three other innings as well, but no one scored. JT Chargois got the last two outs in the fifth.

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino congratulations pitcher Shane McClanahan after getting out of trouble in the second inning. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Saturday's Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen will start Saturday's game for Tampa Bay when they take on the Orioles at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Rasmussen, who came to Tampa Bay from Milwaukee last year in the Willy Adames trade, breaks camp in the starting rotation for the first time. He was 4-0 with a 2.44 ERA last year in 20 appearances for the Rays, 10 of them starts. He ERA was just 1.93 in his starts.

He has handled the Orioles well. In three appearances covering 8 1/3 innings, he has allowed just one run.

Related stories on Rays baseball