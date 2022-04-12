Skip to main content
Just For Starters: Breaking Down Tommy Romero's Debut With Rays on Tuesday

2022-04-12

Tommy Romero made his major-league debut on Tuesday night for the Tampa Bay Rays, but it did not go well. He struggled with his command and couldn't get out of the second inning, but the Rays' bats picked him up. Here's our daily "Just For Starters'' look at how Tampa Bay's starting pitcher did, and what the rotation has accomplished so far in five games.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even though it came on short notice after Ryan Yarbrough went down with an injury, there was a lot of anticipation over Tommy Romero making his major-league debut on the mound for Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. He is, after all, one of the top pitching prospects in the organization.

But nerves got the best of Romero on Tuesday night, and he struggled with control, lasting just 1 2/3 innings.

Romero left with two outs in the second and the Rays were trailing 3-1. The Rays went ahead in the bottom of the inning though, so he got no decision. 

Here's our daily "Just For Starters'' segment, which we do in real time once the starter leaves, even in the second inning. We'll update it again after the game. Here's what Romero did on Tuesday:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

  • Starter: Tommy Romero
  • Game: Tuesday vs. Oakland A's
  • Decision: None
  • Team result: Pending
  • Innings pitched: 1 2/3
  • Total pitches: 59 
  • Strikes: 31
  • Runs allowed: 3
  • Earned runs: 3
  • Hits allowed: 2
  • Walks allowed: 5
  • Total HBP allowed: 0
  • Total strikeouts: 1
  • Status upon departure: Romero left with two outs in the second inning and a runner on third, trailing 3-1. Jeffrey Springs came on in relief and got the final out of the inning on a groundball. 
  • The skinny: Nerves certainly came into play for Romero in his major-league debut. He had a lot of trouble finding home plate, walking five. The two early walks — to the first two batters — really hurt because Lowrie followed that up with a three-run homer. The Rays have high hopes for Romero going forward, but this certainly wasn't the career start they were hoping for.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

  • Starters: Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Corey Kluber, Luis Patino, Tommy Romero
  • Games: 5
  • Decisions: 0-1 thru Monday
  • Team result: 3-1 thru Monday
  • Innings pitched (avg): 15.1/3.07
  • - Season high innings: 4 2/3, Corey Kluber (April 10)
  • - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total pitches (avg.): 291/58.2
  • - Season high pitches: 87, Corey Kluber (April 10)
  • - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Strikes (avg.): 177/35.4
  • Total strikeouts (avg): 16/3.2
  • - Season high strikeouts: 7, Shane McClanahan (April 8)
  • Runs allowed (avg): 6/1.2
  • Earned runs (avg): 6/1.2
  • Hits allowed (avg): 13/2.6
  • Walks allowed (avg): 12/2.4
  • Total HBP allowed (avg): 2/0.4
  • Starter ERA: 3.52

