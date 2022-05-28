Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Outing vs. Yankees on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber was in trouble early, giving up two hits on his first six pitches, but he settled down from there and was awesome, facing the minimum he rest of the way through six innings.

He left with the score tied 1-1 after six innings. He allowed only three hits kept the Rays in the game.

Here are Kluber's numbers from Saturday, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber Game: Saturday (May 28) vs. New York Yankees

Saturday (May 28) vs. New York Yankees Decision: None

None Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 80

80 Strikes: 54

54 Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 3

3 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 5

5 Status upon departure: Corey Kluber gave up two hits in his first six pitches and gave up that first inning run, but he was great from there, facing the minimum the rest or the way. He left after six innings, and the Rays tied the game in the bottom half. J.P. Feyereisen came in to pitch the seventh inning, with the score tied 1-1.



The skinny: Kluber did a great job of settling down, a great reminder that having his veteran presence is valuable.

Season Totals for Rays Starters