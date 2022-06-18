Just For Starters: Rays' Shane Baz Sparkles in 2nd Start Of Season

BALTIMORE, Md. — The anticipation level over Shane Baz's return to the Tampa Bay Rays rotation has been high, but it got tempered a bit when he got roughed up in his first start last week.

But Friday night, in his second start against the Baltimore Orioles, we saw what was worth the wait. Baz was brilliant, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing just two hits. He left after the sixth inning with the score tied 0-0.

Here are the numbers in our ''Just For Starters'' series, plus the ever-improving cumulative numbers of the Rays' rotation.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane Baz

Shane Baz Game: Friday (June 17) at Baltimore Orioles

Friday (June 17) at Baltimore Orioles Decision: None

None Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 76

76 Strikes: 48

48 Runs allowed: 0

0 Earned runs: 0

0 Hits allowed: 2

2 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 7

7 Status upon departure: Shane Baz bounced back beautifully in his second start of the season, pitching six scoreless innings and staying out of trouble all night. He left after the sixth inning with the scored still tied 0-0. Calvin Faucher came in to pitch the seventh.



The skinny: Considering he gave up five runs in the third inning of his first start, it was great to see Baz mowing down hitters one after another. Rays management talks often about all of his skills, and they were all on full display tonight.

Season Totals for Rays Starters