Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Fantastic Start vs. Detroit on Tuesday
Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan was spectacular once again on Tuesday night, pitching seven innings and allowing just one run. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' breakdown on his night, with cumulative stats for the starters all season.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan was brilliant again on Tuesday night, cruising through the Detroit Tigers lineup. He pitched seven inning and allowed just one run.
In three starts during the month of May, he now has a 1.39 earned run average. He left with the Rays leading 6-1.
Here's what McClanahan did Tuesday in our daily ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Shane McClanahan
- Game: Tuesday (May 17) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Decision: Pending
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 7.0
- Total pitches: 90
- Strikes: 63
- Runs allowed: 1
- Earned runs: 1
- Hits allowed: 4
- Walks allowed: 0
- Total strikeouts: 7
- Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan was brilliant once again, going seven solid innings and allowing just one run, a home run by Jeimer Candelario in the fifth inning. He left after seven innings with a 6-1 lead and was replaced by Ralph Garza Jr.
- The skinny: McClanahan has bee brilliant lately, following up his seven-inning scoreless start last Wednesday in Anaheim. His ERA is down to 2.33 now.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (8), Drew Rasmussen (7), Corey Kluber
(7), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Josh Fleming (2), Jeffrey Springs (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 31 (6 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 8-9 through Monday
- Team result: 21-15 through Monday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 144.0/4.65
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 2,312/74.58
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 147/4.74
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 64/2.06
- Earned runs (avg.): 60/1.93
- Hits allowed (avg.): 124/4.00
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 39/1.26
- Starter ERA: 3.75