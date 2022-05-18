Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Fantastic Start vs. Detroit on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan was brilliant again on Tuesday night, cruising through the Detroit Tigers lineup. He pitched seven inning and allowed just one run.

In three starts during the month of May, he now has a 1.39 earned run average. He left with the Rays leading 6-1.

Here's what McClanahan did Tuesday in our daily ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Tuesday (May 17) vs. Detroit Tigers

Tuesday (May 17) vs. Detroit Tigers Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 7.0

7.0 Total pitches: 90

90 Strikes: 63

63 Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 7

7 Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan was brilliant once again, going seven solid innings and allowing just one run, a home run by Jeimer Candelario in the fifth inning. He left after seven innings with a 6-1 lead and was replaced by Ralph Garza Jr.



Shane McClanahan was brilliant once again, going seven solid innings and allowing just one run, a home run by Jeimer Candelario in the fifth inning. He left after seven innings with a 6-1 lead and was replaced by Ralph Garza Jr. The skinny: McClanahan has bee brilliant lately, following up his seven-inning scoreless start last Wednesday in Anaheim. His ERA is down to 2.33 now.

Season Totals for Rays Starters