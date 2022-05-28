Just For Starters: Breaking Down Jeffrey Springs' Outing Friday Night vs. Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Much like Ryan Yarbrough a night earlier, Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs pitched well through six innings. He made only two mistakes — solo homers by Gleyber Torres and Matt Carpenter — and that was enough to get him in trouble because the Rays' bats were silent once again.

The homers in the fourth were just the second and third bomb allowed this year by Springs, who came into the game with a 2-1 record and a 1.32 earned run average. Jared Walsh of the Los Angeles Angels got him for a three-run homer on May 9. Those are the only runs he's given up as a starter.

He pitched a career-high six innings on Friday night, and left trailing 2-0. When he departed, the Rays had only two hits against his counterpart, Yankees starter Jameson Taillon.

Here are Springs' numbers on the night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs Game: Friday (May 27) vs. New York Yankees

Friday (May 27) vs. New York Yankees Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 80

80 Strikes: 56

56 Runs allowed: 2

2 Earned runs: 2

2 Hits allowed: 5

5 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 6

6 Status upon departure: Jeffrey Springs was good on Friday night, pitching well outside of those two solo home runs in the fourth inning. He pitched six complete, and was replaced by left-hander Jalen Beeks to start the seventh.



Jeffrey Springs was good on Friday night, pitching well outside of those two solo home runs in the fourth inning. He pitched six complete, and was replaced by left-hander Jalen Beeks to start the seventh. The skinny: Springs has adapted well to this starting role and it was encouraging to get him through six innings, especially on just 80 pitches. He's seems to be securing a spot in the rotation for good now.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

Starters: Shane McClanahan (9), Drew Rasmussen (9), Corey Kluber

(8), Ryan Yarbrough (4), Jeffrey Springs (4), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,

Shane McClanahan (9), Drew Rasmussen (9), Corey Kluber (8), Ryan Yarbrough (4), Jeffrey Springs (4), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Games: 38 (7 openers, not included in numbers)

38 (7 openers, not included in numbers) Decisions: 13-10 through Thursday

13-10 through Thursday - Most wins: Drew Rasmussen (5)

Drew Rasmussen (5) Team result: 26-18 through Thursday

26-18 through Thursday Innings pitched (avg.): 180.0/4.74

180.0/4.74 - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)

7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17) - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)

2/3, Luis Patino (April 11) Total pitches (avg.): 2,898/76.26

2,898/76.26 - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)

100, Shane McClanahan (May 11) - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)

13, Luis Patino (April 11) Total strikeouts (avg.): 190/5.00

190/5.00 - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)

11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11) Runs allowed (avg.): 74/1.95

74/1.95 Earned runs (avg.): 69/1.82

69/1.82 Hits allowed (avg.): 151/3.97

151/3.97 - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)

11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10) Walks allowed (avg.): 50/1.31

50/1.31 Starter ERA: 3.45