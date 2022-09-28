LIVE BLOG: Follow the Rays' Game With the Guardians in Real Time

With Hurricane Ian disrupting viewing and listening options back in Florida, welcome to our Tampa Bay Rays LIVE BLOG, where we will keep you updated on the game live from the press box here at Cleveland's Progressive Field.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Welcome to our first live blog from a Tampa Bay Rays game this season. With Hurricane Ian making life tough on everyone back home, I thought it might be easier to keep you updated in real time right here.

Here's how our live blog works. The most recent items will be at the top, so just keep refreshing the story and you'll get all the latest news and views the game right from my seat on press row.

Let's go:

7:25 p;.m. — Garrett Cleavenger has a solid fourth inning for Tampa Bay, allowing just a walk. He struck out Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez to end the inning, but the at-bat took 11 pitches. He threw 21 pitches total, so he's probably going just the one inning. End of 4, it's still tied 1-1.

MY TWO CENTS: I'm thrilled with that outing by Tyler Glasnow. Looked good outside of the solo home run. Did a nice job of getting those last two outs in the third under a bit of duress. Let's see how he feels going forward.

7:10 p.m. — That is indeed the end for Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Garrett Cleavenger on to pitch the bottom of the fourth. Glasnow gave up one earned run and two hits, with three strikeouts.

7:01 p.m. — The pitch count creeped up on Tyler Glasnow in the third with the homer and Will Brennan infield single. Gets the last two hitters, including a strikeout of Guardians shortstop Tyler Freeman. Glasnow threw 24 pitches in t hat inning, and that's 50 for the game now — and probably it. A good first start. At the end of three, it's tied 1-1.

6:53 — The Guardians tie it up on a long home run to left field by Gilbert Arias off of Tyler Glasnow. Measured 403 feet, felt a little longer. All tied now 1-1.

6:47 p.m. — The Rays go down quietly in the third inning, with the top of the order out 1-2-3. Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena both struck out against Tristan McKenzie, and Wander Franco popped out. Bottom-3, and it's still Rays 1-0. And yes, Tyler Glasnow back out there for the third.

6:40 p.m. — The Guardians have their first base-runner. Oscar Gonzalez walks against Tyler Glasnow after falling into an 0-2 hole, but he's erased on a first-pitch double play. We're at the end of two innings now, and the Rays lead 1-0. Glasnow gets through two innings with just 26 pitches.

6:30 p.m. — And the Rays get on the board first. Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt singles to center, and Choi scores. Jose Siri grounds out to third to end the inning. Heading to the bottom of the second, it's RAYS 1, Guardians 0.

6:25 p.m. — Ji-Man Choi, who was added to the lineup when Yandy Diaz was a late scratch, doubles to deep right for the first hit of the game.

6:18 p.m. — The long awaited debut of Tyler Glasnow is finally here. Hits 98 and 99 mph on the radar gun his first two pitches. He retires the Guardians in order with two groundouts and a lazy fly ball to center. Looks very crisp in his 14-pitch first inning. Through one inning, there's no score.

6:10 p.m. — Manuel Margot to lead things off for the Rays against Cleveland starter Tristan McKenzie. He flies out to right to lead off the game. The Rays go down in order after groundouts by Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco.

6:00 p.m. — It's a little chilly here in Cleveland, but it looks like the rain should stay away. Gametime temperature is 59 degrees, which no one is going to complain about considering the weather issues back at home.

5:55 p.m. — The Rays were hoping to get third baseman Yandy Diaz back on Wednedsay. He was in the original lineup, leading off and batting third, but he was a late scratch. He is available to pinch-hit later.