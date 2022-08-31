Rays Beat Marlins With 14 Hits, But Shane McClanahan (Shoulder) Misses Start

MIAMI, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays won a big road game on Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 7-2, but the victory was dampened by the bad news that happened just before the game started, when projected starter Shane McClanahan couldn't go because of a shoulder issue.

McClanahan was in the starting lineup and was doing his usual pregame warmup. But he said his shoulder was tight and he couldn't get loose. Out of caution, the Rays shut him down for the night and turned to the bullpen to cover the load. They did just that, with seven pitchers seeing action, and six of them throwing scoreless innings.

The postgame spotlight, though, was on McClanahan. In his chat with the media, he remained optimistic that this is nothing major and he'll be back in the rotation soon. Further tests are expected to be done on Wednesday.

"Going into the game, something just didn't feel right,'' he said. "We all communicated pretty well and decided to err on the side of caution and just kind of pull the plug just in case, just doing the right thing. It's just one of those freak days. I might have slept on it wrong.

“We’re actually pretty optimistic about it. We don’t think it’s anything major, hopefully. And I think we’re going to be all right. We’ve got to get some more clarity on it, do some further stuff. But as of right now, I think ‘cautiously optimistic’ is the right word for it. Impingement has been talked about, so hopefully it's nothing major.”

The Rays, who had their first off day in 18 days on Monday, seemed refreshed and ready to go against the Marlins, even with the sudden pitching juggle. They had 14 hits, with outfielders Randy Arozarena and Jose Siri getting three hits each, and Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez each adding two more.

They scored twice in the third inning and three more times in the fifth to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Siri and Diaz had back-to-back RBI doubles after a Taylor Walls walk in the third, and in the fifth, Siri and Diaz were in the middle of things again.

Siri singled and Diaz doubled, and Manuel Margot drove in the first run of the inning on a groundout. Arozarena then hit a dribbler back to starter Luzardo, but his throw to first was bad. Diaz scored, and Arozarena went to second on the error. He stole third, and then scored on Ramirez's single.

The Rays made it 6-0 in the seventh when Siri hit his second homer in five days.

All those scoreless innings for the Marlins was impressive for the parade of Tampa Bay relievers that covered the load. Shawn Armstrong started and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. JT Chargois, Brooks Raley, Jason Adam, Pete Fairbanks and Colin Poche all pitched clean innings, too, combining to allow just three hits.

The only runs came off of newcomer Garrett Cleavinger in the seventh, where he was touched up for two runs on three hits. Rays pitches had eight strikeouts and no walks.

Armstrong especially was huge, not only eating three innings but being successful and efficient too. He's done a lot of good things since joining the Rays in late May, but this might have been the best thing.

"I got ready early and when I got to the bullpen, well, Shane's our ace, it's not worth the risk right now for him,'' Armstrong said. "It's just another thing with this team. The bullpen, we stepped up as a whole today. We got the W, and that's all that matters. Shane's a competitor and you're not going to get the ball out of his hand. That's what makes him special and the ace of this team. But his health is most important, and if he needs rest, he needs rest.

"It's definitely comforting when you go out with a lead, especially with our bullpen. Whatever opportunity I get, I'm going to take the ball and run with it and help this team get a W.''

The Rays have won all three games against the Marlins this season. They meet Wednesday night for the final time this season, with Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.77 ERA) getting the start for Tampa Bay.