Kevin Kiermaier Latest Rays Player to be Dealing With Injury

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was forced to leave Wednesday night's game in New York because of some tightness in his calf and Achilles area. He said it's been bothering him for about a week, but got worse on Wednesday and made it difficult to run.
NEW YORK — For several days now, Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has been trying to fight through some tightness in his calf and Achilles area, and it reached a point on Wednesday night that he had to come out of the game against the New York Yankees.

Kiermaier, who hates coming out of games, had to leave in the third inning when the tightness wouldn't go away, and it was affecting his running. He was replaced by Brett Phillips, and he's hoping it's not a long-term issue.

“Just a little bit more tightness than I wanted in my calf-slash-Achilles area, I don’t really know what to call it, kind of down in that area,'' Kiermaier said after the game. “I've been dealing with it since that second (St. Louis) Cardinals game (last Wednesday, June 8). I felt it in Minnesota (over the wekend), and I tried to beat out an infield single (Tuesday) night and I definitely felt it more (Wednesday). 

"I wanted to stay light on my feet and just try to preserve it and be good to go for the game, but the more I started moving around, running was an issue, that flexion with the foot. I felt like I was flirting with disaster being out there and I know this is an area not to fool around with. Unfortunately I had to make the decision where for me to get back to where I want to be, I felt like coming out of the game was in my best interest.''

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) celebrates as shortstop Taylor Walls (not pictured) hits a three-run walk-off home run during the 10th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field last week. (Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Kiermaier didn't think an MRI or even a trip to the injured list will be required, and deemed it day-to-day for now. He's curious to see how he feels on Thursday.

“I don’t think it will get to that point (of getting an MRI), but I definitely need to show signs of improvement,'' he said. “I’m not really concerned about it. I was playing through it and was fine. I just think a good 100 percent sprint last night definitely really ticked it off a little bit. 

"As a player, it’s tough making that call. But you’ve got to look out for yourself because you don’t want to prolong everything. I’m optimistic right now, I really am. Time will tell, but I know that team will want an answer. Hopefully I’ll get some rest, get some treatment down there and be good to go.''

Kiermaier has played in 53 of the Rays' 62 games, and he's hitting .225 with seven home runs — tied for the team lead with left fielder Randy Arozarena — and 17 RBIs. He's not entirely sure what spurred the injury, but thinks it's possible that it happened during the Cardinals series when he aggressively charged a ball and threw out Paul Goldschmidt at home.

“I don’t remember an exact moment, but when I threw Goldschmidt out, my left foot kind of slipped a little bit,'' Kiermaier said. "It’s been tight for four or five days and (Wednesday) it was even tighter than it has been.

“Hopefully we can get it loosened up and be back out there ASAP.’’

Watch Kevin Kiermaier's postgame interview

