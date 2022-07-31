Rays Get Veteran Outfielder David Peralta in Trade With Diamondbacks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — David Peralta has spent his entire nine-year career in the major leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, so he said he was shocked when he he heard that he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

"I spent my whole career here with this team, so it was sad to hear for sure, but on the other side, I was excited and really happy that the Rays were interested in me and that I can help them, too, and help them make the playoff,'' Peralta said by phone on Saturday night. "I'm ready to play and do whatever they need me to do.''

Peralta, who turns 35 on Aug. 14, bats left-handed and has a .283 career average with 110 homers. The native Venezuelan's best year was in 2018, when he hit 30 home runs and had 87 RBIs. This year he is hitting .248 with 12 homers, 41 RBIs and a .777 OPS, and plays almost exclusively against right-handed pitchers.

Randy Arozarena is the Rays' everyday left fielder, so he and Peralta will likely share that spot and each will DH often. Arozarena can also play right field on days that Rays manager Kevin Cash will want both of them in the lineup.

“He’s very well-rounded,” Tampa Bay general manager Peter Bendix said Saturday night during a conversation with the local media. “He’s hit for decent power this year, but in his career, he’s kind of done a lot of different things. He's a good defender, good baserunner, can put the bat on the ball when needed, can hit it out of the park when needed, hits a lot of doubles. Just kind of a really well-rounded skill-set.”

“The fact that he has experience, that he’s been around, that he’s seen a lot of things in this game, I think balances out our group really well right now. I think he’s a really nice complement for what we have.”

David Peralta (left) spent all nine years of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was traded to Tampa Bay on Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports)

The Rays traded 19-year-old minor-league catcher Christian Cerda for Peralta. Recently claimed Triple-A pitcher Angel Perdomo was designated for assignment to make room for Peralta on the 40-man roster.

With Kevin Kiermaier (hip) out for the season and Manuel Margot (knee) on the 60-day injured list until at least Aug. 20, the Rays have struggled to get outfield production. Randy Arozarena — .253 average, 12 homers, 20 steals — has been mostly good, but Brett Phillips (.147), Josh Lowe (.221), Luke Raley (.220) and Roman Quinn (.250) haven't done much.

One of them will have to ship out when Peralta arrives.

He was in Atlanta with the Diamondbacks on Saturday and said he hoped to be in Tampa Bay by Sunday. A roster move will have to coincide with his arrival.

“I was really excited and happy the Rays were interested in me,” Peralta said. “I believe I can help them go to the playoffs. And I know that’s going to happen.”

Peralta has only had a little taste of postseason play. The Diamondbacks made the playoffs in 2017, but lost in the first round. He played for games, going 4-18 with four singles. The Rays (54-47) currently hold down the sixth and final AL wild-card spot, 2 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland. Arizona was just 45-55 this season, in last place in the National League West.

"That's what we work for, work for in the offseason, to be a playoff team and play in the World Series,'' Peralta said. "I'm really excited about it. I only had one taste in 2017, and I want to do it again. I've been waiting for this moment, so I'm ready for that.''

Peralta came into pro ball as a pitcher in the St. Louis organization, but got released after a couple of shoulder surgeries. He worked at McDonald's and two years and change of independent ball before getting signed by Arizona in 2013. He was in the majors a year later and never left, becoming one of the most popular players on the Diamondbacks roster. He has won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards.

The Rays are so young that Bendix likes the idea of adding a veteran who's a solid clubhouse guy to the Rays roster.

“We've had a lot of injuries, and we're relying on a lot of young guys who haven't necessarily performed the way that we know that they're capable of,” Bendix said. “Adding somebody who has a history of being able to do that, hopefully, that has an effect on the other players, in addition to just himself as well.”

The trade deadline is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and Bendix said the Rays are still working the phones.

“At this point, we’re talking and listening on everything and everybody,” he said. “I think most teams in baseball are doing the same. You never know what’s going to come together, but we’re going to try to make this team as good as we can. We’re always also looking at the future. It’s hard to say what will or won’t come together.”

