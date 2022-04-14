Just For Starters: Breaking Down Josh Fleming's Start For the Rays on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Fleming started for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, and he got knocked around a little bit, but his defense didn't help him much either.

He left in the fourth inning, trailing 5-1 but two of the runs were unearned. Here's our "Just For Starters'' daily story breaking down the Rays' starting pitcher, with cumulative numbers for all the starters, now through seven games.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming Game: Thursday vs. Oakland A's

Thursday vs. Oakland A's Decision: Lost, now 1-1 on the season

Lost, now 1-1 on the season Team result: Lost 6-3, now 4-3 on the season

Lost 6-3, now 4-3 on the season Innings pitched: 3 1/3

3 1/3 Total pitches: 67

67 Strikes: 45

45 Runs allowed: 5

5 Earned runs: 3

3 Hits allowed: 7

7 Walks allowed: 1

1 Total HBP allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 6

6 Status upon departure: Fleming left with one out and two on in the fourth inning. Jeffrey Springs came on in relief.



Fleming left with one out and two on in the fourth inning. Jeffrey Springs came on in relief. The skinny: Fleming likes to pitch to contact and rely on his defense, but he gave up several five-hop singles and his defense let him down, allowed two unearned runs on a botched ball in the outfield by Randy Arozarena. Fleming threw 67 pitches, which usually would get him through another inning.

Season Totals for Rays Starters