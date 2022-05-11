Rays Get No-Hit By Angels’ Rookie Reid Detmers in 12-0 Loss

Reid Detmers is one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Angels' organization, but in his first 10 starts in the big leagues, the 22-year-old from Chatham, Ill., hasn't really shown much.

Not until Tuesday night, that is. Detmers threw a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays, turning a routing 12-0 win into a memorable night for Detmers, his teammates and the 39,313 fans in attendance at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

“When you do something special like he did tonight, you've got to have everything going,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We don't know the guy very well, but it certainly appeared from our viewpoint that he had everything going.”

That's an understatement.

Detmers has never lasted longer than six innings in any start, but he kept Tampa Bay hitters off balance all night. He threw 108 pitches and allowed just two base runners. He walked Taylor Walls in the sixth inning to end his perfect game, and Brett Phillips reached on an error in the seventh. Neither made it past first base.

This was the sixth time that Tampa Bay has been no-hit in team history, the first time since 2012.

The outcome was never in doubt because Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber got roughed up early in his worst outing of the year. He gave up eight runs and 11 hits in just three innings, giving up two runs in the first, three runs in the second and three more in the third.

Four relievers pitched one scoreless inning each for the Rays, but outfielder Brett Phillips pitched the eighth inning, his second appearance on. the mound this year. He gave up four runs, including two home runs.

Detmers, who came into the game with a 5.32 ERA, said the no-hitter was a dream come true. He pitched collegiately at Louisville and was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut last year.

"Getting the last out was the coolest part," Detmers said. "It's just something I've dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn't think it would ever happen."

This was the third straight loss for the Rays after winning the first six games on this road trip. They final game of the trip is on Wednesday, starting at 7:07 p.m. ET. It's a terrific pitcher's duel between Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan and the Angels' Shohei Ohtani.