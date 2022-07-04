Rays' Hot Bats Go Silent in 2-Hit Shutout to Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. — So much for getting hot and staying hot.

Fresh off a three-game stretch where they scored 24 runs and had 41 hits in Toronto, the Rays could manage only two harmless singles on Monday, falling 4-0 to the Boston Red Sox. It was the eighth straight loss for the Rays in road series openers.

The Rays had planned a bullpen day, but the Red Sox did it out of necessity when projected starter Michael Wacha couldn't, and it worked out just fine.

Wacha, who threw for the Rays a year ago, was pitching great this season, going 6-1 with a 2.69 earned run, but he was scratched because of a tired arm.

“We don’t believe it’s something structural there. It’s just kind of like dead arm, hit the wall,'' Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "So hopefully we can push him back later in the week and go from there.”

They replaced him just fine.

Austin Davis started and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one walk. Kutter Crawford was the bulk guy, and he was terrific, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing just two hits and walk. He struck out eight, and kept Rays hitters off balance all day, fooling them often with inside-corner punch-outs.

Beeks started and pitched two scoreless innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He was replaced by Josh Fleming, who had been called up from Durham prior to the game. Fleming pitched well, but got hurt by a few defensive miscues, including one of his own.

Boston struck first in the fourth inning when Trevor Story hit a long 408-foot home run to right field. They added another run in the fifth when Christian Arroyo doubled, went to third on a groundout and then scored when Isaac Paredes bobbled a ball at second, though it was ruled a hit, making it 2-0.

Things got away from the Rays the eighth when Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez all singled to load the bases. Alex Verdugo then tapped a ball toward the mound, and Fleming should have had an easy play at home, but he took his eyes off the ball and it rolled under his glove for another run. Calvin Faucher replaced Fleming and he gave up a two-out single to Franchy Cordero that made it 4-0.

Fleming pitcded five-plus inning and threw 94 pitches.

Tampa Bay third baseman Yandy Diaz and shortstop Wander Franco had the only two Rays hits. Franco had a single in the third inning, and Diaz singled in the fifth, but was thrown out trying to advance to second base.

This was the sixth time the Rays have been shut out this season.

The two teams meet again on Tuesday night, with Jeffrey Springs taking the mound for the Rays. He has been away on a family medical emergency, but rejoined the team in Boston. He hasn't pitched since June 24. He is 3.2 with a 2.25 ERA. Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.23) will start for the Red Sox.

