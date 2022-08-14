Drew Rasmussen Loses Perfect Game in 9th, Rays Beat Orioles, 4-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By design, Drew Rasmussen only pitched three innings in his last start, and then he thoroughly enjoyed two days off with his Tampa Bay Rays teammates this week. So when he took the mound on Sunday in Tropicana Field, he was refreshed and ready to go.

He was also perfect.

Perfectly perfect — for eight innings.

Rasmussen, who was attempting to throw the first perfect game in Tampa Bay Rays history on Sunday, retired all 24 batters through eight innings.

But Baltimore shortstop Jorge Mateo ended the drama with a lead off double in the ninth inning. It was their only hit in the 4-1 Rays victory.

He also did it in the most efficient out of him his career, dispatching the Orioles in just 87 pitches. Jason Adam got the last two outs. Rasmussen had seven strikeouts and is now 7-4 on the season. He lowered his ERA to 2.80

He also did it and what was probably the most important game he’s ever started in the major leagues. The Rays came into the game tied with the Orioles 9-9 in the season series, and they are battling with each other for the final playoff spot in the American League.

Winning this game on Sunday was huge, because the first playoff tiebreaker is head-to-head competition. With the win, the Rays now hold the tiebreaker over the Orioles if they finish tied at the end of the regular season.

The Rays got all the runs they needed in the third inning when Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer to put them up 3-0. It was his 15th home run of the season, which leads the team.

This story will be updated.