Rays Get David McKay Back From Yankees, Put Manuel Margot on 60-Day Injured List

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to multiple reports, the Tampa Bay Rays have re-acquired pitcher David McKay from the New York Yankees for cash considerations.

The 27-year-old McKay, a Melbourne, Fla. native, was acquired by the Yankees in April, and he pitched in just two games with the Yankees, pitching two scoreless innings. It looks like the Rays will send McKay to Triple-A Durham.

To make room on the Rays' 40-man roster, outfielder Manuel Margot (right knee sprain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Margot was injured earlier this week trying to make a catch against the wall and came down awkwardly. He had an MRI earlier this week, and is now out until at least late August.

McKay spent spring training with the Rays. McKay has spent a few years in the majors with the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Yankees, He has pitched 28 2/3 innings in the majors, with 20 walks and 35 strikeouts. He has a 5.65 career earned run average.

The Rays are short on relief pitchers right now. Andrew Kittredge was lost for the season with an elbow injury and had surgery this week. J.P. Feyereisen is out with a shoulder injury, and there is no timetable for his return either.

The Rays are 37-32 this season, and are off on Thursday. They start a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Tropicana Field. The Rays have had good success against National League Central opponents so far this season. They won two of three games against the Cubs in Chicago in April and swept the St. Louis Cardinals two weeks ago in a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The two teams play Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET, and there are two day games on the weekend, with Saturday's game starting at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's game at 1:40 p.m. Jeffrey Springs, Corey Kluber and Shane McClanahan are the Rays projected starters this weekend.

Related stories on Rays baseball