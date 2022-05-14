Blue Jays' CF George Springer Forced to Leave Game With Rays After Crash Into Wall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was forced to leave Friday night's game with the the Tampa Bay Rays after an awkward crash into the wall in the second inning.

Springer crashed hard into the left-center field wall trying to make a play on Brandon Lowe's triple in the bottom of the second inning that had sailed over his head. He tried to close ground as her neared the wall, but the ball hit off of his arm and he landed awkwardly as he fell into the wall.

Blue Jays trainers attended to him in the outfield, and even Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo went to the outfield to check on him. He stayed in the game, but then left after batting in the top or the third. After grounding out to third base, he did not return to the game.

He was replaced in center field by Ramiel Tapia. During the fifth inning, it was announced that Springer departed with a left ankle injury.

The 32-year-old Springer came into the game batting .278 with a team-leading seven home runs and 18 RBIs through 115 at bats. Springer, who joined the Blue Jays prior to the 2021 season, has been injured often during his Toronto career. He played in only 78 games a year ago after dealing with oblique and quad injuries.

The Blue Jays are in St. Petersburg for an important early American League East series with Tampa Bay. Toronto is trying to end a four-game losing streak. Tampa Bay, two games ahead of Toronto in the standings, is playing well after going 7-3 on a 10-game, 10-day West Coast road trip.

This story will be updated after the game.

