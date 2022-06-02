VIDEO: Here's What Rays Manager Kevin Cash Said After Thursday's 3-1 Win Over Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Tampa Bay Rays battled back to get a series split with the Texas Rangers on Thursday, pulling out a 3-1 victory on getaway day.
The day featured another brilliant start from veteran right-hander Corey Kluber and several big plays from rookie shortstop Vidal Brujan.
Here's what Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game:
— Cash on Vidal Brujan's first start at shortstop:
“What a day he had today. I know he’s gotten his reps at short, but those first ones in the big league level, you wonder how it’s going to go. He couldn’t have been better. Very rangy, covered a ton of ground, make a lot of good throws and then picked us up and got it going offensively for us. Definitely one of the stars of the game for us.’’
— Cash on Corey Kluber's solid start:
“Just the efficiency right there. The first guy gets on base and it doesn’t phase him whatsoever. He just keeps executing pitches and mixed well. He had good feel to the breaking ball to the righties and was able to kind of criss-cross to the lefties with the cutter and the two-seamer. He got a lot of early count outs.''
— Cash on the two-run third inning:
“It was crucial. Any time an offense is having a tough go, you want to be able to capitalize. That was the inning Yandy came up and rifled a ball to left field. We’ll take all of the them right now. It was nice to get Corey a little bit of a lead there to work with and have a little breathing room.''
— Cash on offense generating nine hits and seven walks:
Read More
“The only way you’re going to score is by getting guys on base and giving the guys behind you the chance for those things. I know we’re capable of having big numbers and putting up a lot of runs. You got to be pleased because there was a definitely difference from what there was the first two nights.
— Cash on Manny Margot leaving the game late:
“Just kind of managing him. Turf at home, turf here, he just wasn’t moving as well as we’d like. I think he’ll be fine, but he might get a day tomorrow. It was more leg than back.''
— Cash on Margot’s 2-for-3 day
“It’s fine to say he’s struggled, but I also think he’s had as good of swings as anybody as of late. The results might not be there. He’s just trusting what he’s doing in his pregame work. He takes it out on the field. If he gets hits, great. If he doesn’t, he stays at it. I think it was a byproduct of staying at it and feeling conformable in the box.
— Cash on Ryan Thompson’s save
“You know what, that was really big for (Thompson). He’s said he’s struggled and he’s been accountable about it. He hasn’t shied away from anything. He needed to have an easy ninth, so good for him. I’m happy for him. He did it efficiently with the help of (Brujan) covering some ground.''
— Cash on balance of Rays' offense
“Ideally, there’s contributions from one through nine, as much as you can get.That’s not always going to happen. And if you’re getting contributions one through nine, generally you’re going to get a lot of runs put on the board. These guys are going to be fine. They appreciate the challenges that you go through in a long season offensively. They stick together and I’m confident that we’ll be fine.''
