Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Spring Training Schedule, Results
The Tampa Bay Rays finished the spring with a 6-11-2 record in the condensed schedule, and are ready to open the regular season on Friday. Here are all the results from the Rays' spring games.
The Tampa Bay Rays didn't do a lot of winning in the spring, going just 6-11-2 in the condensed preseason. They played only 19 spring games because of the lockout.
Still, the Rays seem ready to go. The regular season starts on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Here are the results of the Rays' spring games this season. All home games were played at
- March 18 (Friday): Red Sox 7, RAYS 6 at Fort Myers, Fla.
- March 19 (Saturday): RAYS 4, Braves 4 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- March 20 (Sunday): Twins 3, RAYS 0 in Fort Myers, Fla.
- March 21 (Monday): Pirates 5, RAYS 1 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- March 22 (Tuesday): Red Sox 4, RAYS 2 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- March 23 (Wednesday): RAYS 7, Braves 7 in North Port, Fla.
- March 24 (Thursday): Twins 7, Rays 1 in Fort Myers, Fla.
- March 25 (Friday): RAYS 9, Orioles 4 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- March 26 (Saturday): Red Sox 5, RAYS 3 in Fort Myers, Fla.
- March 27 (Sunday): RAYS 4, Braves 1 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- March 28 (Monday): Off day
- March 29 (Tuesday): RAYS 4, Twins 2 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- March 30 (Wednesday): Orioles 7, RAYS 6 in Sarasota, Fla.
- March 31 (Thursday); RAYS 5, Braves 1 in North Port, Fla.
- April 1 (Friday): RAYS 9, Red Sox 3 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- April 2 (Saturday): Twins 8, RAYS 2 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- April 3 Sunday): RAYS 9, Pirates 2 in Bradenton, Fla.
- April 4 (Monday): Braves 8, RAYS 2 in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- April 5 (Tuesday): Braves 1, RAYS 0 in North Port, Fla.
- April 6 (Wednesday): Phillies 9, Rays 2 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Scroll to Continue