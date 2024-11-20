Beloved Ex-Red Sox $764K Spark Plug Lands With Yankees, Per Insider
One former beloved Boston Red Sox utility man has found a new opportunity and fans aren't going to be too happy about it.
Former Red Sox utility man Pablo Reyes had the best season of his big league career in 2023 as a member of Boston. He appeared in a career-high 64 games and responded with two home runs, 20 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and a .287/.339/.377 slash line.
Reyes' versatility was massive for Boston as he saw time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, designated hitter, and even pitcher while playing for the Red Sox. He was a cheap depth option, but things didn't work out in 2024, and the team decided to cut ties with him.
He spent most of the 2024 season in the minor leagues but did make appearance at the big league level with the New York Mets. Now, he's looking to get back to the big leagues and signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees, according to the NY Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips.
"Two more MiLB signings for the Yankees: RHP Cristian Hernandez (and) utilityman Pablo Reyes," Phillips said. "Hernandez, 24, hasn't pitched above Double-A. Reyes, 31, is a little more interesting, as he has 6 years/233 G of MLB experience. Has played everywhere but C. .248./309/.349 hitter with eight (home runs), 54 RBI. Has spent time with (Pittsburgh Pirates), (Milwaukee Brewers), BOS, NYM."
He likely will have to win a spot with the Yankees in Spring Training, but Boston could end up seeing a lot of him in 2025.
