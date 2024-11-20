Ex-Yankees' All-Star Is Worthy Kenley Jansen Replacement For Red Sox
Much of the chatter surrounding the Boston Red Sox lately has been about whether the club will be able to land an ace or superstar slugger.
Players like Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, and Blake Snell have been some of the most talked-about options for Boston. The starting rotation and middle of the order need upgrades, but the bullpen also will need some serious reinforcements.
The Red Sox certainly are going to lose star closer Kenley Jansen this offseason. It's unclear where he will go, but it would be a shock if he were to return. One player who could be a worthy replacement for him in free agency is seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman.
Chapman spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but has spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, and Texas Rangers as well throughout his career.
Boston is most familiar with him as he spent six-plus years as a member of the Yankees. Over that stretch, he arguably was the most dominant reliever in baseball. He still has plenty left in the tank and logged a 3.79 ERA across 68 appearances in 2024 with Pittsburgh.
He's someone that would fill a huge hole for Boston. The Red Sox need more left-handed help for the bullpen and Chapman still is one of the better bullpen lefties in baseball even at 36 years old. Jansen is likely to leave, the Red Sox should call Chapman to replace him.
