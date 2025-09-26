Boston Red Sox Leader's Recent Struggles Becoming Huge Red Flag

Inside The Red Sox

Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) makes a throwing error to first base on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Disaster unfolded for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night, and one could sense it brewing before it came to fruition.

Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were knotted up at zero, with a win for Boston ensuring a trip to the postseason. Starter Brayan Bello was breezing through the game, and it looked like he had the first out of the frame.

But after fielding the ground ball from Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story fired wide of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, allowing the leadoff batter to reach. Three batters later, a Daulton Varsho grand slam made it 4-0 Blue Jays.

Story's defense becoming massive concern

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) fields a ground ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field on Sept. 7, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Errors happen, but Story has been making them so often of late that it was hard to see the Red Sox escaping that scenario unscathed. After making 13 errors in his first 147 games this season, the 32-year-old has now made six in his last seven, including two multi-error games. Five of the six errors have come on throws.

The issue has seemingly cropped up out of nowhere. Story wasn't having the most efficient defensive season by most advanced metrics (he's now down to negative-8 outs above average entering Friday), but at least he was making all the routine plays. Now, when a ball gets hit to him, the entire New England region holds its breath.

So why is the usually dependable Story suddenly giving the Red Sox fits?

“I think just not finishing the play,” Story said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “Late in the season, I think, your body can get tired, but that’s no excuse. It’s really just not finishing the play. So it’s on me. I gotta be obviously very diligent about finishing the throw. That’s where it’s come from.”

The Red Sox certainly can't afford to worry every time a ground ball is hit to shortstop in October, assuming they win one of their final three games and lock up a playoff spot. The accountability from Story is great, but he's got to snap out of his funk quickly to avert postseason disaster.

