Red Sox CEO Gives Performance Reviews for Craig Breslow, Alex Cora
It was anything but a normal season for the Boston Red Sox, but in the grand scheme of things, it appears as though it will be remembered as a successful one.
Along the way, there were all sorts of bumps in the road. There was the month-long stretch when they couldn't escape a .500 record. There was, of course, the shocking trade of designated hitter Rafael Devers. And after a torrid summer, there was the injury to standout rookie Roman Anthony that momentarily shook the team's lineup.
It's been the kind of season that takes years off the lives of the chief baseball officer and manager. But Craig Breslow and Alex Cora, who hold those respective roles in Boston, have to be looking back with at least a decent measure of pride on the jobs they've done.
Sam Kennedy talks Cora, Breslow
On Thursday, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy praised the jobs both Cora and Breslow have done this season during an appearance on "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI.
“It’s an incredibly complex job building for the near term and for the long term,” Kennedy said, referencing Breslow. “He just had an outstanding offseason and has done a great job over the course of the year. And obviously, can’t say enough about Alex, but the entire baseball operations group has just been extraordinary and really worked hard to get to this point.”
The Red Sox are riding an uncharacteristic three-year playoff drought, and with a win on Thursday, they could break it for good. A win over the Toronto Blue Jays would ensure the Red Sox of a wild-card position and the chance to play October baseball for the first time since 2021.
The playoffs haven't yet been clinched, though, and Kennedy was keenly aware that the Red Sox still have bigger goals in front of them.
“No victory laps yet,” he said. “Still a lot of work to do.”
That work continues with Thursday's series finale, as Brayan Bello looks to put the finishing touches on the best season of his young career with a win that punches Boston's trip to October.
