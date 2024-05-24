Dodgers Cut Ex-Red Sox Pitcher; Reunion Surprisingly Could Make Sense
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen has been a strength so far this season but more depth couldn't hurt.
Boston currently has the sixth-best bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball at 3.45. This is significantly better than last season when the Red Sox had the 20th-ranked bullpen with a 4.32 ERA.
Although the Red Sox have taken a step forward this season, they have dealt with some injuries and could use some more depth with big-league experience. Plus, the bullpen is very heavy on right-handed hurlers with just Brennan Bernardino and Cam Booser as options at this point.
One player who could make some sense as a reunion candidate is veteran lefty Drew Pomeranz. He hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2021 but has been attempting to make a comeback this season from tough injuries.
He recently joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal but was released by the club on Friday to become a free agent, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has been released by the Dodgers, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com," McDonald said. "He had opted out of a previous deal with the Dodgers in April before re-signing. Whether he triggered an opt-out this time or not is unknown, but the result is that he’ll head back to the open market.
"Pomeranz, 35, has been looking to mount a comeback this year after years in the injury wilderness. He signed a minor league deal with the (Los Angeles Angels) in the offseason but was released from that pact and, as mentioned, signed two separate minor league deals with the Dodgers."
While a reunion may sound surprising, it may make more sense than you would think. Pomeranz spent two-plus seasons with Boston as a starting pitcher but transitioned to a bullpen role after leaving the club. He fully made the jump to the bullpen in 2020 and had back-to-back great seasons with the San Diego Padres where he logged an ERA under 2.00 in each campaign.
Pomeranz has dealt with injuries since, but may not be fully healthy. He struggled in his first outing in the Dodgers' farm system but has been great ever since. Over his last seven appearances, he logged a 2.25 ERA and a 14-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Why not give him a chance to help out the bullpen?
