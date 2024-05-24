Mets Could Trade Resurgent Star Pitcher; Should Red Sox Consider Deal?
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation has been fantastic this season but it currently isn't at full strength.
Boston's rotation had many question marks entering the season and has answered them all in stunning fashion. The Red Sox seem to be in a good place pitching-wise thanks to the breakout success of Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello.
Although the Red Sox have been great in the rotation, it isn't at full strength as young hurler Garrett Whitlock currently is out and could miss the rest of the season. If the Red Sox want to make a playoff run, it could help to add another starter around the trade deadline to fill Whitlock's spot if they are still above .500.
One player who could make a lot of sense is New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino. He signed with New York this past offseason, but could end up being traded, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The (Toronto Blue Jays) will fade, with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Chris Bassitt, and Jordan Romano possibly becoming available," Bowden said. "The Mets could make Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Luis Severino available. The Cardinals could make Ryan Helsley, Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Nolan Arenado available. The (Detroit Tigers) could make Jack Flaherty available."
Severino has been great so far this season with the Mets and has a 3.48 ERA in nine starts to go along with a 44-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 2/3 innings pitched. Boston showed interest in signing Severino this past offseason but wasn't able to get a deal done.
He has plenty of experience in the American League East after spending most of his career with the New York Yankees and could be an intriguing trade option. He could be a rental, but maybe a trade could pave the way to a new contract next offseason.
If the Mets are willing to move Severino, the Red Sox should give them a call.
