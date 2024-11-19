Red Sox Eyeing $13 Million Cy Young Award Winner, Per Insider
It's clear the Boston Red Sox are going to add to the organization in some capacity, but who will end up joining the team?
Boston has money to spend and a few roster holes that need to be filled. If the Red Sox can add a little pitching, a right-handed slugger, and one bullpen help, there's a good chance that they will be back in the playoffs next year.
Things are trending in the right direction for Boston and there has been a lot of chatter about the team. The Red Sox have been linked in some capacity to most of the top free agents out there and another one popped up on Monday.
Boston reportedly has reached out to former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber about a possible deal, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"I could see the Red Sox being in play (for Shane Bieber) as well," Murray said. "I know they have had some conversations with Bieber's representation so we'll see there. Bieber does have a good market so far."
Bieber only made two starts in 2024 and likely will have to settle for a one or two-year deal. If the Red Sox could bring him in, they would have an ace-level pitcher at a discount. He's just 29 years old and is a two-time All-Star and a Cy Young Award winner. He made $13 million in 2024 and his next deal could end up being less than that because of the injuries.
More MLB: Red Sox Suggested To Cut Ties With Wilyer Abreu In Favor Of $2.9M All-Star