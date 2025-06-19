Garrett Crochet’s Scorching Start Just Made Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox certainly can’t ask for more from ace Garrett Crochet right now.
Boston sent four prospects to the Chicago White Sox this past offseason to land Crochet and the deal looks like a steal right now. Crochet got the ball on Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners and allowed just one earned run across six innings pitched.
Crochet has been a revelation for the Red Sox so far this season. The lefty flamethrower has made 16 starts for Boston and has a 2.20 ERA and league-leading 125 strikeouts to show for it. On top of this, he is leading the league with 102 1/3 innings pitched as well.
The 25-year-old is well on his way to another All-Star nod and he also made a bit of Red Sox history on Wednesday night. Crochet joined team legend Pedro Martínez as the only pitchers in team history to record 125 strikeouts or more and less than 30 runs allowed in their first 16 games of a season with Boston, per MLB researcher Brent Maguire and MLB's Sarah Langs.
"Garrett Crochet joins Pedro Martinez (1999 and 2000) as the only Red Sox pitchers with at least 125 strikeouts and fewer than 30 runs allowed in their first 16 starts of a season," Langs said. "
h/t (Brent Maguire)."
What Crochet has done so far this season is special for Boston. The Red Sox needed a bona fide ace and certainly got one with the lefty.
More MLB: Rafael Devers Split Was Just What Red Sox Fan-Favorite Needed