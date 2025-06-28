Inside The Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida Takes Hard Stance On Red Sox Rehab

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are hoping to get Masataka Yoshida back up with the big leagues.

He has been dealing with the fallout of offseason shoulder surgery and a roster crunch. It was reported on Friday that Yoshida is expected to kick off a minor league rehab assignment next week.

The Boston Globe's Alex Speier shared that Yoshida thinks he'll need just a brief minor league rehab stint and could be ready to go before the All-Star break.

"It’s been a little bit longer than I expected. My goal was to be ready by Opening Day when I got the surgery, but it’s been a long process," Yoshida said through a translator as transcribed by Speier. "But overall, I think I’m in good shape and ready to go...

"'I haven’t really felt the difference yet (in the shoulder]), but just being able to put up the swing pain-free, I think that it will make a difference,' he said. Yoshida said he’s tried to stay sharp by hitting off a Trajekt machine that simulates big league pitchers, but that live at-bats will provide a different test. Still, though he avoided putting a timetable on his return, he said it was realistic to think he could be back in the lineup before the All-Star break."

Yoshida's return would give the Red Sox's offense a significant boost. The 31-year-old slashed .280/.349/.415 last year with 10 homers and 56 RBIs in 108 games. The year before, Yoshida slashed .289/.338/.445 with 15 homers and 72 RBIs as a rookie.

