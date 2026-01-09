Red Sox's Likely Answer To Masataka Yoshida Dilemma Becoming Clear

The Boston Red Sox are not in a favorable position when it comes to designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.

Boston owes Yoshida $18.67 million in each of the next two seasons, but if opening day were Friday, it's doubtful he'd be in the starting lineup. Boston has yet to trade an outfielder and no longer seems particularly likely to do so, which would mean Jarren Duran would probably be in the DH slot in Boston's best lineup.

The reality is that if there was a trade out there for Yoshida, the Red Sox almost definitely would have made it by now. Even as a bench player, they seem to believe, at least for now, that his value to them is greater on the roster than off it.

Yoshida: not going anywhere?

On Friday, Red Sox insider Sean McAdam of MassLive made the case for why Yoshida remaining on the roster was the most likely scenario based on the information we have at this stage.

"For now, it would seem (Yoshida would) be limited to the occasional DH start and some pinch-hitting opportunities," McAdam wrote. "An outright release would seem to be a longshot.

"The Red Sox could perhaps foist a bigger portion of the remaining salary on a trade partner, but that would require the Sox to include a strong prospect in the deal. Given that the Red Sox have already made a handful of trades this winter, each one including prospects, it’s doubtful they would want to thin their inventory much more."

On the question of a release, McAdam pointed to a past example, in which the Red Sox ditched third baseman Pablo Sandoval and ate $48 million on his contract, but asserted that Boston has become much more frugal in the years since. From all indications, Sandoval was also much more problematic in the team's clubhouse.

Yoshida was a below-average hitter for most of his time in the lineup last year, but he also saved the Red Sox in September and was one of only two hitters (the other being Trevor Story) who was healthy and producing by the time the playoffs arrived. Boston doesn't seem to have forgotten.

