Red Sox Close To Getting Rafael Devers Replacement In Boston
The Boston Red Sox's designated hitter spot was filled by Rafael Devers until he was recently traded to the San Francisco Giants.
Since then, the position has been rotated. But, it sounds like another guy could be in the mix for the job in the near future. Masataka Yoshida was the Red Sox's designated hitter last year but has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery all year to this point. He finally got a significant update on Friday as The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that it's "likely" Yoshida will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
"(Alex Bregman) hit today and is taking grounders Saturday. Cora said they’ll reassess him next week," McCaffrey said. "(Jordan Hicks) with another rehab outing tonight. (Tanner Houck) rehab start Sunday. Yoshida likely to begin rehab assignment with Worcester Tuesday. He’ll see time in the outfield there."
The fact that McCaffrey noted that he will see time in the outfield isn't surprising. That has been the expectation all season to this point and is the reason why he isn't currently with Boston after hitting in Spring Training. Boston said he won't be called up until he can throw at 100 percent and play in the outfield.
It's going to be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle playing time when he's ready to make the jump back to Boston, but the lineup needs a jolt and Yoshida certainly could be that guy.
More NFL: Ex-Red Sox Champion, All-Star Has Chance At MLB Comeback