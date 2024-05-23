Red Sox Rising Star Likely To Undergo Surgery Putting End To 2024 Season
The Boston Red Sox recently got some devastating news about one of its starting pitchers.
Boston's rotation hasn't been at full strength in weeks but it seemed like it could change soon. Garrett Whitlock was working his way back from an injury and seemed to be nearing a return to the big leagues. This no longer is the case as he suffered ligament damage in his elbow.
It was reported that surgery was an option for Whitlock to help repair his elbow. Nothing is certain at this point as Whitlock will have his elbow looked at toward the end of May, but season-ending surgery is the most likely outcome, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"While one Red Sox pitcher is approaching the final step before returning from the injured list, another will have to wait a week before getting an official diagnosis on what is expected to be a serious elbow injury," Cotillo said. "Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that righty Garrett Whitlock, who has ligament damage in his pitching elbow, has a May 29 appointment with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Alabama to determine the next steps. In all likelihood, Whitlock will have season-ending surgery."
Whitlock was off to arguably the best start of his career, but it sounds like we will have to wait until 2025 to see him back on the mound. He has had some rough luck injury-wise over the last few years and can't seem to catch a break.
Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery and get back on track after this injury.
