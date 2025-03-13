Rafael Devers Delivers Wordless Message About Readiness For Red Sox's 2025 Opener
Someday soon, all the talk will subside, and Rafael Devers will be back to doing what he does best: crushing balls at Fenway Park.
Since the beginning of spring training, too much of the discourse surrounding the Boston Red Sox's three-time All-Star has taken a negative tone.
It's either been suggestions that Devers is selfish for not wanting to give up third base to Alex Bregman, baseless speculation that he could ask for a trade, or concern that he's ramping up too slowly from his shoulder injuries.
And yes, in an ideal world, Devers would have appeared in a spring training game by now. But if what he did Thursday is any indication, his status for Opening Day shouldn't be in doubt too much longer.
Devers faced Red Sox starter Walker Buehler in a simulated game at JetBlue Park on Thursday, and in his third at-bat, he crushed a high-and-away fastball over 400 feet to dead center field. The ball easily cleared the fence and clanged off the light stanchion with a loud echo.
WEEI's Rob Bradford captured video of the home run and posted it to X (formerly Twitter). Bradford also showed the results of two other Devers at-bats against Buehler--a swinging strikeout and a seemingly hard line drive to left field that was caught by the fielder out of frame.
In regards to his defensive position, Bradford reported after the simulated game that Devers said he has made his preference clear to the front office, but will do whatever the team needs. The conversation with the front office, Devers said, was private.
The Red Sox still plan to have Devers make his spring training debut on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. 12 days later, the team heads to Arlington, Tex. to take on the Texas Rangers in their regular season opener.
There are still plenty of questions to be answered. Will Devers be ready to play defense by that date? Will the Red Sox put him at designated hitter on a temporary basis? Or will they simply rip the Band-Aid off and make him the full-time DH, leaving Masataka Yoshida as a man without a position?
But for a brief moment on Thursday, Devers reminded all of us what matters most: He does things with a bat in his hands that few others can do. At some point this season, that will be all the talk is about.
