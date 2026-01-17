Red Sox-Isaac Paredes Update Drops With Options Running Out

Things are really moving across Major League Baseball right now.

Alex Bregman opted to sign with the Chicago Cubs and things have started to thaw out across the league since. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a massive deal, the New York Mets signed Bo Bichette, and the Boston Red Sox signed Ranger Suárez. It sounds like the Red Sox are looking for more as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With Bregman gone, the Red Sox need to add either a second baseman or a third baseman, preferably with some pop. If the Arizona Diamondbacks hadn't taken Ketel Marte off the trade block, he would be the ideal fit. But Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported on Friday that the door to Marte appears to be "firmly shut."

The Red Sox need one more bat

Bichette would've been a good guy to add, but Boston signed Suárez and the infielder ended up landing a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets. So, who could be an option now? Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Red Sox and Houston Astros have spoken about two-time All-Star Isaac Paredes.

"The Red Sox are talking to Houston, which has an infield glut and could deal Isaac Paredes," Heyman wrote.

Paredes would check a lot of boxes for Boston. He's 26 years old and has two seasons of control. He can play third base, second base, shortstop, and first base. In 2025, he mainly played third base, but he can play all over.

He has significant pop from the right side of the plate as well. In 2025, he had 20 homers and 53 RBIs in 102 games played and was an All-Star for Houston. He's been an All-Star each of the last two seasons, but his best campaign actually was 2023. That year, he had 31 homers and 98 RBIs, both career highs.

The free agent market is starting to dry up a tad. With Marte not on the market, there may not be a better option for Boston right now than the two-time All-Star.

More MLB: Red Sox Avoid $45 Million Mistake In Free Agency