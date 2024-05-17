Red Sox All-Star 'Could Go' This Season In Deadline Trade Despite Solid Start
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be busy over the next few months.
Boston has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 campaign and currently is in fourth place in the American League East with a 22-22 record. The Red Sox have the talent to compete for a playoff spot this season but need to be more consistent in order to do so.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will come and pass in July and it will be an interesting time for Boston. If the Red Sox could be in range of a postseason spot, it would make sense to add around the deadline. If Boston struggles, it could end up being a seller.
One player who has been mentioned on numerous occasions already as a trade option is Red Sox All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. If the Red Sox are within range of a postseason spot, it would make sense to hang on to Jansen. This may end up not being the case and the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggested he still could be moved.
"Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, and Mason Miller, who’d bring a haul and was identified here as a trade candidate, all could go," Heyman said. "Miller really should go. 'He’s unhittable, but he’s a reliever and the team isn’t good enough,' said a rival."
The four-time All-Star struggled on Thursday night but overall has had a solid start to the 2024 campaign. He has a 3.45 ERA and 21-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 2/3 innings pitched so far this season to go along with seven saves.
He clearly still has a lot left in the tank but it's unclear what his future holds.
More MLB: Here's When Red Sox Slugger Triston Casas Is Planning To Return From Injury