Here's When Red Sox Slugger Triston Casas Is Planning To Return From Injury
The Boston Red Sox currently are missing one of their best hitters.
Boston has found a way to stay above water this season despite dealing with a handful of high-impact injuries. One player the club currently is missing rising star first baseman, Triston Casas.
Casas hasn't appeared in a game for Boston since April 20th as he's dealt with torn cartilage in his left rib cage. At one point it seemed like he could be sidelined until late in the summer. That isn't the case and he reportedly is targeting June 21st as a date to return right when he is eligible to come off the Injured List, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Originally unsure about when he would be able to play baseball for the Red Sox again, Triston Casas now has a concrete timetable," Browne said. "When the Red Sox open a three-game series in Cincinnati on June 21, Casas is confident he will be activated and will be in Boston's lineup.
"Why June 21? That is the first day Casas is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list. He wouldn’t pin his return on that date if his body wasn’t giving him every reason to."
Boston currently is in third place in the American League East with a 22-21 record and should get a significant boost when Casas can get back on the field. The 24-year-old racked up six home runs and 10 RBIs in 22 games before going down with his injury.
The Red Sox already have surprised some people but they could get even better soon.
