Red Sox Announce 2 Splashy Promotions After Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox had a wild few days.
Boston was in trade rumors left and right but had a more underwhelming trade deadline than expected. The Red Sox made it clear following the Rafael Devers stunner that Boston was going to be buying ahead of the trade deadline. Boston has a 59-51 record and is among the top contenders in the American League but didn't make a massive splash.
The Red Sox acquired Steven Matz to bolster the bullpen and Dustin May to help the rotation. Both moves should help. But, both are rentals and aren't as big as the Red Sox made it seem, at least.
In the aftermath of the trade deadline, Boston has at least made some interesting decisions for prospects. Beyond The Monster's Andrew Parker shared on social media that the Red Sox are promoting No. 7 prospect Mikey Romero to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and No. 12 prospect Miguel Bleis to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
"The Red Sox are promoting infielder Mikey Romero to Triple-A Worcester, I’m told," Parker said.
"The Red Sox are promoting OF Miguel Bleis to Double-A Portland, I’m told," Parker also shared.
Romero has played 66 games this season for Portland and was slashing .254/.315/.440 with eight homers and 40 RBIs before his reported promotion. Bleis appeared in 77 games with the High-A Greenville Drive and slashed .226/.314/.422 with 13 homers, 41 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases before his reported promotion.
These may not be splashy blockbuster trades, but they are positve at the very least.