Red Sox Blasted For Alex Bregman Disaster: 'No One To Blame But Themselves'

Sunday is a day of reckoning for the Boston Red Sox, as all pent-up worries about the team's offseason so far exploded into a hurricane of negativity.

After losing out on Alex Bregman, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night, the Red Sox's lack of free-agent signings this winter and utter mismanagement when it comes to the third base position over the last calendar year have been the source of a maelstrom of complaints.

The Red Sox can either sit back and take their lashings or go out and sign free-agent infielder Bo Bichette. But a string of criticism from a longtime team insider looks particularly prescient as we dissect the Bregman fallout.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Why losing Bregman stings this much

Sean McAdam of MassLive leveled the Red Sox for losing Bregman on Sunday, and in particular, he bashed them for the short window of time in which they've managed to destroy any credibility they'd managed to build up with the fan base.

"The Red Sox’ unwillingness to get uncomfortable in pursuit of another championship has relegated them to a sort of baseball middle ground — interesting and maybe even competitive, yes, but unable to take the extra step that would vault them to the next level," wrote McAdam.

"Worse, they’ve squandered the good will that they assiduously rebuilt a year ago, when for a brief moment in time, they convinced the fan base that they cared again. And, as usual, they have no one to blame but themselves."

Fenway Park was alive this year, and although the team had some hot streaks that were worthy of fan attention, the biggest difference was that it felt like ownership had started to care again. They still weren't spending like the whole world knows they could be, but at least they had gone over the first luxury tax threshold to land a legitimate All-Star talent.

Then, in the span of a year, that All-Star's arrival caused the team to ruin its relationship with franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers, trade Devers, and allow Bregman to walk for nothing in free agency.

That ownership group, in concert with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, will have a devil of a time pivoting quickly and decisively enough from the Bregman deal to make those same fans believe in their vision once again.

More MLB: Red Sox's Latest Blunder Revealed As Alex Bregman Fallout Continues