Red Sox Are Prime Landing Spot For Cy Young Winner Predicted To Be Available
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to add another frontline starter this winter?
Boston certainly will need to. The Red Sox will enter the 2025 season with Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello holding spots in the rotation. Lucas Giolito likely will opt into his contract and have a role in the starting rotation if he is healthy.
The Red Sox will need to add another starter this winter and one player who could make some sense is Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring and therefore it's unclear if he will miss time in 2025.
Bieber will be a free agent this winter and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Guardians will move on from him.
"Prediction: Move on," Reuter said. "The Guardians generally steer clear of expensive long-term contracts, with the José Ramírez extension one of the few exceptions, and it has long looked like Shane Bieber's time with the team would come to an end when he reached free agency. The question now is whether he might consider accepting a qualifying offer while he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery in April.
"The 29-year-old tossed 12 scoreless innings with a 20-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in two starts before hitting the injured list, and he could conceivably be ready to return around the All-Star break next year. A back-loaded, two-year deal similar to what Brandon Woodruff signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason could also be a mutually beneficial approach."
If Bieber becomes available, he could be a great option for Boston. He is someone who likely will settle for a two-year pillow contract as a way to rebuild his value based on availability for the 2025 season. He's someone with ace upside but won't cost as much as he should. Boston may not want to pay what it will cost for someone like Corbin Burnes and should be in the mix for Bieber.
