Red Sox Starter Could Lose Role With Team Down Stretch With Cold Streak

Boston will have some tough choices to make when the 2024 season ends

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox could have a tough difficult decision to make in the not-so-distant future.

Connor Wong has shined for the Red Sox this season as the team's starting catcher but the club has No. 3 prospect Kyle Teel knocking on the door of the big leagues. The 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft first-round draft pick has shined his first full professional season.

Teel began the season with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and appeared in 84 games and slashed .299/.390/.462 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. He shined and recently was promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Because of Teel's approaching big league debut, MLB.com's Bill Ladson called Wong Boston's player with "the most to prove" this fall.

"Red Sox: (catcher) Connor Wong," Ladson said. "A .231 hitter entering the 2024 season, Wong was a pleasant surprise with the stick, hitting .307 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs during the first half of the season. But he came back to reality after the All-Star break, going 31-for 133 [.233] with four runs and 14 RBIs entering Wednesday’s action.

"If Wong ends the season on a sour note, the Sox could have a decision to make about their catching situation as early as next season. Kyle Teel, the third-best prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline, is waiting in the wings. He is having a solid season and has a combined slash line of .279/.372/.428 while playing for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. "

Wong has been great this season but Boston will have a decision on its hands this winter and into the spring.

