Red Sox Starter Could Lose Role With Team Down Stretch With Cold Streak
The Boston Red Sox could have a tough difficult decision to make in the not-so-distant future.
Connor Wong has shined for the Red Sox this season as the team's starting catcher but the club has No. 3 prospect Kyle Teel knocking on the door of the big leagues. The 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft first-round draft pick has shined his first full professional season.
Teel began the season with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and appeared in 84 games and slashed .299/.390/.462 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. He shined and recently was promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Because of Teel's approaching big league debut, MLB.com's Bill Ladson called Wong Boston's player with "the most to prove" this fall.
"Red Sox: (catcher) Connor Wong," Ladson said. "A .231 hitter entering the 2024 season, Wong was a pleasant surprise with the stick, hitting .307 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs during the first half of the season. But he came back to reality after the All-Star break, going 31-for 133 [.233] with four runs and 14 RBIs entering Wednesday’s action.
"If Wong ends the season on a sour note, the Sox could have a decision to make about their catching situation as early as next season. Kyle Teel, the third-best prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline, is waiting in the wings. He is having a solid season and has a combined slash line of .279/.372/.428 while playing for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. "
Wong has been great this season but Boston will have a decision on its hands this winter and into the spring.
