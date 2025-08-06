Red Sox Dump Veteran Hurler In Organizational Shakeup
The Boston Red Sox had a pretty big day bullpen-wise on Tuesday.
As the day progressed and the night’s clash against the Kansas City Royals approached, it was reported by Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com that the Red Sox were moving No. 11 prospect David Sandlin to the bullpen in order to get him ready for a potential spot with the club down the stretch.
"David Sandlin is moving to the bullpen for now after an excellent first start in Triple-A to try and put him in a position to possibly contribute to the Red Sox down the stretch," Morrison-O'Day said. "Will be interesting to see how he pares down his arsenal of six pitches in a relief role."
Sandlin is a guy who could make a big impact down the stretch. So far in 2025, he has a 3.65 ERA overall in 19 total appearances this season.
The big news of the day on Tuesday before the game centered around Sandlin, but that’s not all.
Red Sox Taking Hard Look At Organization Depth Ahead Of Playoffs
The Red Sox made another move on Tuesday and opted to move on from and release flamethrower Wyatt Mills, as shared on social media by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Red Sox have released Wyatt Mills, per WooSox game notes," Cotillo said.
SoxProspects.com shared the news of the release as well and noted that it makes room for Cooper Criswell or Brennan Bernardino in Worcester.
"Worcester RHP Wyatt Mills has been released. Acquired from KC in Dec. 2022 for minor league RP Jacob Wallace, he missed 2023 & 2024 due to Tommy John surgery," SoxProspects.com shared. "Struggled (with) control in 2025, (with) 30 walks to 49 strikeouts in 52.0 IP, posting a 3.12 ERA. Clears a spot needed for Criswell/Bernardino."
Mills has dealt with injuries, but has been healthy this season. The 30-year-old righty has a 3.12 ERA this season and a 49-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 innings pitched across 32 total outings. His 32 appearances are the most that he's thrown in the minors in a season since way back in 2019. No matter what happens next, hopefully he can get another shot, whether with Boston or another team. That's a long road back and he has shown some flashes down in Worcester. He's been with Boston since 2022. Now, the team moves on.
All in all, it was a big day for organizational bullpen depth on Tuesday. Now, the question is what comes next for Boston?