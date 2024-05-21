Red Sox Hurler Suffers Major Setback, 'Surgery Is A Real Possibility'
The Boston Red Sox starting pitchers have shocked the league as they are currently holding on to the second-best ERA in all of baseball at 2.97, right behind their American League East rival, the New York Yankees.
A combination of the aforementioned starting pitching and a Red Sox record six-game home run streak for Rafael Devers helped propel Boston towards a 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Unfortunately, an update on a rising star's injury may take over headlines instead.
"Garrett Whitlock has ligament damage in his elbow and surgery is a real possibility," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told MassLive's Chris Cotillo.
Whitlock has a 1.96 ERA and a 17-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 18 1/3 innings pitched across four games this season.
Just last week, Cora believed that the 27-year-old would only need one more rehab start until he returned to the majors, but that no longer appears to be the case given his setback.
Cora mentioned that Whitlock will be heading to Birmingham, Alabama for a consultation this week.
As of now, Cora has only alluded to surgery being an option and has not guaranteed if it will be necessary or not. Until then, right-hander Cooper Criswell (2-1, 2.76 ERA) will remain in his place.
