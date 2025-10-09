Red Sox Insider Hints Jarren Duran May Have Played His Last Game In Boston
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of reason to be optimistic this offseason, but a lot of difficult decisions to make.
With a logjam of young talent, the Red Sox have as many quality assets as just about any team in the sport. But they're still missing some of the high-end, proven talent that wins playoff series, and it was evident that a No. 2 starting pitcher was at the top of the list of roster holes.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox still have at least one too many starting-caliber outfielders. They needed all that depth down the stretch, but with a healthy Roman Anthony returning in the spring, Boston cannot play Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Kristian Campbell all at once.
Will Jarren Duran be traded this winter?
One insider hinted Wednesday that one of those names is the most likely trade candidate the Red Sox have.
According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, Duran is the most "attractive trade target" of the bunch who would also be easiest for the Red Sox to lose.
"The most logical move would be to package a trade for a premium starting pitcher from a position of strength," Browne wrote. "Duran holds an $8 million club option, but also has three years of club control left, which could make him an attractive trade target."
Duran, 29, had a very productive season, even if it didn't live up to the lofty standards of his All-Star campaign a year ago. In 157 games, he put up 41 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and 4.6 wins above replacements.
Most teams wouldn't dream of trading a player like this who still has three years of arbitration remaining. However, Duran is somehow the oldest regular outfielder the Red Sox have, the worst defender, and the closest to free agency.
Boston should be willing to listen on offers at the very least, and if Duran can indeed be packaged with prospects to land a starting pitcher of the caliber of Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan, there should be little hesitation to make the move.
