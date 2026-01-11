Red Sox's Projected Opening Day Lineup After Losing Alex Bregman

There's an Alex Bregman-sized hole in the middle of the Boston Red Sox lineup now.

On Saturday night, news broke that Bregman was in agreement with the Chicago Cubs one a five-year, $175 million contract. It's a move that has earned the Red Sox a well-warranted public flogging in the past 24 hours, but it's also time to start looking forward.

The Red Sox have a season to play, and on Mar. 25, they'll travel to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Reds. They still have a ton of position player talent, but it's awkwardly assembled, and if the season began now, there would be at least one curious name in the mix.

Projected Red Sox opening day lineup (vs. RHP Hunter Greene)

1. Jarren Duran DH

2. Roman Anthony LF

3. Willson Contreras 1B

4. Wilyer Abreu RF

5. Trevor Story SS

6. Carlos Narvaez C

7. Marcelo Mayer 3B

8. Nick Sogard 2B

9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

SP: Garrett Crochet

Let the debate begin!

First, there's the issue of who replaces Bregman on the infield. Marcelo Mayer was always likely to play either third base or second, depending on whether Bregman returned. Barring a late-offseason trade for Isaac Paredes or signing Eugenio Suárez, it appears third is where he'll be.

But with Romy Gonzalez only slated to be a platoon option, the Red Sox would be left with some very unappealing second base options. There's Nick Sogard, who is a gritty player with only 61 major league games to his name and no home runs. Then there's David Hamilton, who fell out of favor last year by hitting .198 across 91 games.

The addition of Contreras could virtually cancel out the loss of Bregman in terms of raw production, but stacking the top of the lineup is tricky without Bregman to hit behind Roman Anthony. As much as Anthony was fantastic in the leadoff slot, he's probably the best hitter on the team now, so he should start getting used to batting second.

All of this underscores the need for the Red Sox to add one more big bat, but no one could be blamed for doubting at this point that they'll get one.

