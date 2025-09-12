Red Sox Once-DFA'd Veteran Suddenly Playoff Roster Candidate
The Boston Red Sox don't officially have a playoff spot right now, but all of the signs are pointing in that direction for the organization.
Barring a late-season massive collapse, the Red Sox will make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Over the last three seasons, the Red Sox missed out and at this point in September there already was chatter about which superstars the club should target in free agency or the trade market. Now, the vibe is different. Even without a playoff spot officially locked up, there's already some chatter out there about who could make the playoff roster and who could be left off.
Red Sox insider Sean McAdam weighed in on a potential playoff roster on Friday and one name that stood out was veteran catcher Ali Sánchez.
The Boston Red Sox are hurdling towards a playoff spot
"The Red Sox could probably get away with as few as 11 (pitchers), but the guess here is that they go with 12, leaving 1 spots for position players," McAdam said. "Let’s count, for now, Wong as the backup catcher. He’ll get one of the five bench spots, as will Rob Refsnyder and Hamilton. (For these purposes, we’re counting Gonzalez to be among the “regulars” either at first or second and Masataka Yoshida as the more-or-less regular DH).
"That leaves two spots from among the following: Eaton, Sogard, catcher Ali Sanchez and let’s call it a wild card — someone like Jhostynxon Garcia, Kristian Campbell or Abraham Toro off the Worcester roster. It might be tempting to count out Sanchez, but if the Red Sox are truly concerned about Narvaez and his knee, they might see the value of a third catcher. Both Sogard and Eaton are better bets, thanks to their versatility. Eaton can play the outfield and third, while Sogard can play second, short and third, and in a pinch, also the outfield."
There was a time this season in which the Red Sox designated Sánchez for assignment. He landed with the New York Mets and then Boston re-acquired him in a trade. It's been roller coaster of a year for the 28-year-old. Could it end with a playoff spot?
More MLB: Red Sox Add Pitching Depth With 8-Year MLB Veteran, Local Boy