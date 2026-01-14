Red Sox-Ranger Suárez Contract Has Key Difference From Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox have officially struck in free agency.

One of the biggest talking points around the team this offseason so far has been the fact that Boston was the final team in the league yet to sign a player to a big league contract. That changed on Wednesday afternoon. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Boston agreed to terms on a deal with All-Star starting pitcher Ranger Suárez.

"Breaking: Ranger Suárez to Red Sox," Heyman wrote on X.

As information about the deal has begun to trickle out, it has looked very good for Boston. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that there are no deferrals and no opt-outs in the deal.

"The Ranger Suárez 5-year, $130 million contract with the Red Sox includes no deferrals," Nightengale wrote on X. "And no opt-outs."

Boston fans know a thing or two about opt-outs at this point. It has been the offseason for them. On the bright side, Trevor Story decided against opting out of his deal with the organization. On the negative side, Alex Bregman did utilize one of the opt-outs in his deal and entered free agency and exited to join the Chicago Cubs. The fact that there are no opt-outs in the deal at least takes away that risk.

The Red Sox made a great move

On the deferral front, it shouldn't matter too much. It has been discussed all offseason that the Red Sox have plenty of long-term money to spend with Rafael Devers' contract off the books. Plus, even with the addition of Sonny Gray, that was a short-term commitment in itself. It would also be great to have lower net present values, but at the end of the day, Boston can afford it and more.

The most important detail here is the lack of an opt-out. Boston fans can have solace knowing Suárez is coming to town for five years. Unless, of course, Boston trades him.

More MLB: Red Sox-Ranger Suárez $130 Million Stunner Explained